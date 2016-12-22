Delta Says It Removed YouTube Stars for ‘Disruptive’ and ‘Provocative Behavior’

Warning: videos contain strong language
YouTube stars Adam Saleh and Slim Albaher claim they were removed from a Delta flight traveling from London to New York City on Wednesday after passengers complained about them speaking Arabic. But Delta Air Lines says the internet sensations were actually removed for their “disruptive behavior.”
In a statement posted to the airline’s website, Delta explained they came to the decision after debriefing the crew upon landing and collecting multiple passengers’ statements.
“Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting,” said Delta. “This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight.”
Delta pointed to Saleh’s past as part of the reason why the 23-year-old was removed from the flight. He’s known for his prank-filled YouTube videos on his channel, which has amassed more than 2 million subscribers.
“While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his traveling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority.”
It’s a very different description of events that both Saleh and Albaher have documented on social media.
In an initial video posted to Saleh’s Twitter account that quickly went viral, Saleh and Albaher can be seen surrounded by airline officials on the plane. “We spoke a different language on the plane, and now we’re getting kicked out,” Saleh says in the clip. “This is 2016. 2016. Delta Air Lines are kicking us out because we spoke a different language … I can not believe my eyes.”
Saleh said he was speaking Arabic to his mother during a phone call while onboard the aircraft when a passenger sitting near him said she felt uncomfortable.