Back-to-Back Landslides at Yosemite National Park’s famed El Capitan Leave One Dead and Two More Seriously Injured

A series of rockfalls at Yosemite National Park that occurred within 24 hours left one person dead and two people injured.

A landslide on El Capitan on Thursday afternoon injured one person, a day after a landslide killed a British tourist and seriously injured another, according to a park statement.

KSEE24 News reported Thursday’s victim suffered from a fractured skull and was airlifted to a hospital.

On Wednesday, a British couple, who have not yet been identified, were standing at the base of the giant monolith when a 130-ft sheet of rock toppled 1,800 feet to the valley floor, the park said.

It was one of seven rockfalls that happened within a four-hour time span.

While the man was killed in the slide, according to park officials, the woman was rescued and immediately airlifted to a hospital. Officials working with the British consulate to notify their families.

WATCH: Video shows climbers above recent rockfall in Yosemite. (Video by Peter Zabrok) pic.twitter.com/fD6zVrCNb2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2017

WARNING VIDEO BELOW OF THURSDAY’S LANDSLIDE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Just witnessed the latest rock fall at the base of #ElCapitan #Yosemite. Please credit me if you use this, apologies for the swearing… pic.twitter.com/0y573GV6z0 — Joseph Moring (@DrBadger) September 29, 2017

Peter Zabrok, 58, told NBC News that he was making his 58th climb on El Capitan on Wednesday when he saw a chunk of rock fall from about 1,000 feet.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said, adding that he had spent six nights “directly under the rockfall” before it fell.

Zabrok was also there on Thursday and captured video from the top of El Capitan as yet another landslide occurred.

The park experiences about 80 rockfalls a year, with many going unreported. The Los Angeles Times reports the last landslide-related death took place in 2013, when a 28-year-old man died after he attempted to climb El Capitan.

A total of 16 deaths and more than 100 injuries from rockfalls have been recorded since the park began keeping records in 1857, according to the park.