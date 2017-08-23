WWE Star Dana Brooke Mourns Death of Bodybuilder Boyfriend Dallas McCarver: ‘You Are My Life’

WWE star Dana Brooke dedicated a “Mancrush Monday” post to her bodybuilder boyfriend Dallas McCarver hours before his death. Then on Tuesday, she dedicated an emotional eulogy to her beloved in her first statement following his untimely passing.

“Aug. 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE – MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family– the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!!” Brooke, born Ashley Sebera, wrote on Instagram, along with a series of her favorite photos of McCarver.

“He would tell everyone the same — just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!!” she shared. “Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn’t see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!!”

McCarver died at the age of 26, the Boca Raton Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. Officers responded to a 911 call at the bodybuilder’s residence on Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Roton, Florida, just after midnight on August 21. No foul play is suspected at this time and police are now awaiting the medical examiner’s report, Public Information Manager of the Boca Raton Police Department, Mark Economou, tells PEOPLE.

The renowned bodybuilder, known as “Big Country,” had been a star within the body building community since he was 21, and had placed 8th in the 2016 Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas last September.

“He is the best individual I have ever met — my ying to my yang .. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I’d say it!! You were my life, you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence,” Brooke continued in her Instagram dedication on Tuesday.

Brooke told TMZ about her last conversation with McCarver, during which she told him that she loved him over the phone shortly before a friend found the 300-pounder unconscious in his home. It appears he may have choked on food, she added.

A GoFundMe page has been organized by Brooke for the Dallas McCarver Foundation, her late boyfriend’s nonprofit organization that raises money for underprivileged children.

“We are coming together to provide food, clothing, toiletries, books, and school supplies to those children who otherwise would go without. There are families struggling simply to make ends meet all over this country, and it’s our goal in Dallas’ honor to make sure that those children and families receive the support they desperately need!” Brooke wrote on the page.