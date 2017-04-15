The World’s Oldest Person Has Died at 117

Emma Morano, the oldest person in the world, passed away at age 117 in her Italian home on Saturday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

Dr. Carlo Bava told the AP by telephone that Morano’s caretaker called him to say she had passed away while sitting in an armchair in her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.

Morano — who received Dr. Brava’s nearly-daily call on Friday — was born in 1899, and she was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world born in the 1800s.

Dr. Bava said “she thanked me and held my hand” as usual.

Morano was the oldest of eight children, USA Today reported. Her siblings all preceded her in death, including a sister who lived to be 102.

“From a strictly medical and scientific point of view,” Bava told AP, “she can be considered a phenomenon.”