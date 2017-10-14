Women Survives Las Vegas Shooting Only to Lose Her Home in Deadly California Fires a Week Later

Michella Flores is a true survivor.

The 51-year-old California resident survived two tragedies in just over one week — first the horrific shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 that left 58 country music fans dead and injured 527 others, and then the California wildfires that have taken the lives of at least 31 so far a week later at on Oct. 8.

“Last Sunday, I was running from bullets,” Flores told Fox-KTVU. “This Sunday, I was running from fire.”

Fighting fire, is more like it. Flores —who has been a firefighter, a paramedic and she now works part-time as a flight attendant and as a customer service representative at Kaiser Air in Santa Rosa — told the news station she grabbed a garden hose alongside firefights to try to keep the flames from engulfing her parent’s house in Santa Rosa. (Flores had been staying with her parents as she prepared for a move to a different part of the city.)

By 4:30 a.m., she finally gave up. The house was totally destroyed, with Flores and her parents losing all of her belongings including a special bike she loved. Her parents, who are both in their 70s, will likely now move to Idaho, according to Flores.

Despite the two tragedies, Flores tells the news station that she’s holding it together.