2 Women and 3 Children Die After Plunging 100 Feet Over California Cliff in Horrific Car Crash

Two women and three children died on Monday after their SUV plunged about 100 feet off a cliff in Northern California.

Authorities say Jennifer Hart, 39, of West Linn, Oregon, was driving the 2003 GMC Yukon XL when they went over the cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway. Sarah Hart, 39, of Alexandria, Minnesota, was in the passenger seat. Officials have not released the names of the children, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car landed upside down and the three children were thrown from the vehicle, according to KOIN.

A CHP officials tells PEOPLE that investigators “don’t know” whether Jennifer intentionally drove the SUV over the cliff. However, authorities reportedly told KOIN that Jennifer pulled into a dirt turnout before the vehicle continued through the lengthy stretch of land and directly off the cliff.

Child Protective Services went to the women’s Woodland, Washington, home on Friday after two people said they were concerned about the women’s six children, according to KOIN. Officials did not reveal the child victims’ relationship to the women.

According to KGW, Sarah was convicted of domestic assault in 2010 and a charge of malicious punishment of a child was dismissed. Officials reportedly told KGW that the women were either married or domestic partners.

Neighbors in Woodland reportedly told KOIN that they suspected abuse in the Hart family. One even reportedly noted seeing the family leave quickly days earlier after CPS came to their home but got no answer.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to CHP.