Woman Welcomes 13-Pound Baby After Natural Birth: ‘It Was One of the Scariest Moments of My Life’

Woah, baby!

Natasha Corrigan — and her doctors — were shocked when she gave birth to a baby boy who weighed in at 13 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was 9 pounds at 36 weeks, but we thought he’d be around 11 pounds at the max,” Corrigan, 31, tells PEOPLE.

Corrigan, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, welcomed her son, Brian, on January 24 after a 7-hour natural birth at Mercy Hospital for Women outside of Melbourne.

“It was one of the most exhilarating and scariest moment of my life,” the mother of three says. “I’m fortunate my husband and sister where there — they played a huge role in keeping me calm and listening to the doctors. The power of positive thinking is real!”

Corrigan says she also welcomed her older daughters via natural birth — but they weren’t nearly as big as their little brother!

“My first daughter was 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and my second was 7 pounds,” she says.

The Herald Sun reports that baby Brian is one of the biggest babies to ever be born in Australia.

Along with her devoted husband, Brian Liddle, Corrigan credits the hospital staff with keeping her calm throughout the delivery.

“All the staff that were in the delivery suite were absolutely wonderful. They did their best to make sure me and the baby were okay,” she says. “They were also in shock at how big he was — he was the topic of conversation for the next few days!”

Now almost 3 months old, Brian is still at the top percentile for his size.

“He lost weight after birth and has now averaged out to the top percentile of baby sizes,” Corrigan says. “He’s now just over 15 pounds, 5 ounces.

“He is doing great — he is a very happy and healthy baby.”

Corrigan, who says she is a proud Aboriginal woman, is looking forward to passing down her traditions to her son.

“My children and I love our connection to this country,” she says. “We share our culture through art and dance — we stay strong by sharing our cultural knowledge and history.”