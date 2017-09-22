Florida Mom Uses ‘Hot Single Woman’ Sign to Get Her Power Back on After Hurricane Irma

A mother from Florida recovering from surgery used a playful yard sign to get her electricity turned back on after Hurricane Irma hit the state.

When Kynse Leigh Agles found out it would take almost two weeks to get her electricity turned back on after Hurricane Irma swept the state, she knew she had to take things into her own hands. The 37-year-old real estate broker had just undergone a kidney and pancreas transplant at Tampa General Hospital, and all Agles wanted was to concentrate on her recovery and see her 8-year-old son, Lincoln, whom she missed dearly during her two-week stay at Tampa General.

“I just wanted to come back home and spend time with him before more doctors appointments, but I had no power at my house,” Agles tells PEOPLE. “I couldn’t be without electricity because after receiving an organ transplant, you’re highly susceptible to infection—and it’s hard to keep your house clean without electricity!”

Though Agles says she had gone 17 days without power when Hurricane Charley hit Florida in 2004, the prospect of doing it again just after major surgery was frightening. So, she turned to her creativity and humor to assure that wouldn’t be the case.

Armed with hot pink spray paint, Agles set up a sign in her front yard on September 17 with a simple message that read: “Hot single female seeks lineman to electrify her life.”

“It was like a hundred degrees outside, I was trying to say that I was burning up, not that I was hot-looking!” Agles says while laughing. “But I thought my sign might get a little attention, and if not, maybe my neighbors could get a good laugh about it.”

Agles posted a picture of herself standing in front of the sign on Facebook and Instagram, and it soon started to spread. The next morning, she was invited to tell her story on a local radio station, and just a few hours later, a group of employees from Pennsylvania Power & Light responded to her call. By afternoon that day, power was up and running at Agle’s home and her neighborhood, and the kind linemen left a note of their own on the sign: “Power on due to your PPL lineman.”

Since Agles posted the photograph to social media, the single-and-ready-to-mingle mom says she has received almost 500 messages to her Facebook, and some of them were requests for dates. (She also received messages from girlfriends of linemen, who say they weren’t too fond of her sign.)

But as of now, with her lights back on, Agles says hopes to shine a light on the need for organ donors.

Only 45 percent of American adults are registered as donors, and 22 people a day die awaiting organ transplants, according to the American Transplant Foundation. There are over 120,000 people currently on the waiting list to receive a transplant.

The importance of being an organ donor is undeniable to Agles, who was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure in October 2016. She received her organs from 15-year-old Elijah Mayhew, whose eight organs have saved six lives so far. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations to help with their medical bills and funeral costs.

Shortly after Agles received her transplant, Mayhew’s mother reached out to her over Facebook, and they have contacted each other often. Agles hopes she can do much in her life to honor Mayhew and make his mother proud.

“I don’t know what I would do if I lost my son,” Agles says. “Sometimes I cry and get teary-eyed just thinking about it, I don’t know how I would be able to do it.”