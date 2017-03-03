Woman with Terminal Cancer Creates Heartbreaking Dating Profile for Husband: ‘He Is an Easy Man to Fall in Love With’

Chicago author Amy Krouse Rosenthal was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015 after going to the emergency room with what she thought was an appendicitis.

The devastating diagnosis came just as she and her husband of 26 years, Jason Rosenthal, were embarking on empty-nesthood, with their youngest of three children having just left for college.

In a moving essay for the New York Times Modern Love column, Amy — a best-selling author of children’s books and a memoir, Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal — tells the tale of their epic love story. And she takes it upon herself to create a poignant “dating profile” for her husband, whom she says is “an easy man to fall in love with. I did it in one day.”

“I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I’m going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days,” she writes.

She then lays out a list of attributes, including:

“He is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and hazel eyes.”

“He is a sharp dresser. Our young adult sons, Justin and Miles, often borrow his clothes. Those who know him — or just happen to glance down at the gap between his dress slacks and dress shoes — know that he has a flair for fabulous socks.”

“If our home could speak, it would add that Jason is uncannily handy. On the subject of food — man, can he cook.”

“Jason loves listening to live music; it’s our favorite thing to do together. I should also add that our 19-year-old daughter, Paris, would rather go to a concert with him than anyone else.”

“If you’re looking for a dreamy, let’s-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man.”

“Did I mention that he is incredibly handsome? I’m going to miss looking at that face of his.”

The mother of three then reveals she has a tattoo of the word “more” on her forearm, and says it helps explains why she’s writing the essay, which she penned on Valentine’s Day.

“I want more time with Jason. I want more time with my children. I want more time sipping martinis at the Green Mill Jazz Club on Thursday nights,” she writes. “But that is not going to happen. I probably have only a few days left being a person on this planet.

“The most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.”