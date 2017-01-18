Woman Miraculously Wakes Up after Being Taken off Ventilator: ‘I Have A Lot of Fight in Me And It Keeps Me Going’

After Eloise Barnette’s family had to make the heartbreaking decision on Nov. 8 to take her off the ventilator after her organs started to shut down, they thought they knew what was coming next.

“We stayed there and just waited for her to go,” her daughter, Beverly Dale, told WCMH.

But instead, the 75-year-old didn’t stop breathing.

“We just kept praying,” she said. She mouthed ‘I love you’ and I knew she was in there.”

Just two days later, Dr. Matt Wooten, at Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, came down to pallative care and was amazed at what he saw.

“She opened her eyes and started talking to me,” he told the news outlet. “It really surprised me.”

After he originally ruled out a brain infection, stroke and meningitis, he was at a loss for what was wrong.

“We really didn’t know exactly what was going on,” he said. “We had a lot of suspicions, but it wasn’t really anything definite.”

Barnette, from Mount Sterling, Ohio, knows she’s a walking miracle.

“They didn’t see any chance of me coming out of this and they thought it would be best to just let me go,” she told WCMH. “I have a lot of fight in me and it keeps me going.”

It was only after she was then transferred to Meadow Grove Transitional Care Center that she started to make significant progress and was able to stand up.

“If it wasn’t for the therapy department, I don’t think I would have made it,” Barnette said. “No matter what happens to you, don’t give up hope.”