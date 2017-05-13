Elderly Woman, Whose Arm and Leg Were Amputated After Donkey Attack, Settles Suit

A Georgia woman said she is still recovering from a double amputation after she was attacked in 2015 by a donkey she was feeding.

Anna Maria Giacomi recently settled a lawsuit against an unnamed Georgia commercial farm where she had been feeding the donkey, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Speaking to Channel 2 Action News, Giacomi said the donkey “grabbed my wrist and started biting, chewing and crunching going up my arm.”

She was taken to the hospital where she developed flesh-eating bacteria and had 11 surgeries in two months. Doctors amputated her leg and arm.

“I woke up with no arm and no leg,” she said. “It was hideous.”

Giacomi’s lawyer told the news station the hospital didn’t realize she contracted flesh-eating bacteria until it was too late and says he plans to sue for medical malpractice.

Giacomi moved to Miami, Florida to live with her son.

“This is the worst things that can happen, really, this situation of mine,” she said.

“I was a productive, independent woman taking care of myself and my animals, and then… reduced to what I am now.”