Woman Adorably Reveals Pregnancy to Confused Mother-in-Law: ‘Who Put a Bun in the Oven?'

A soon-to-be grandmother hilariously needed a little time to process her daughter-in-law’s adorable pregnancy announcement that was more than a decade in the making.

Shantelle and Wesley Dozier have tried to get pregnant during much of the 15 years they’ve been together, and when the couple was in their final round of fertility treatments and on the verge of giving up, the happy news came in that Shantelle was expecting twins.

“We thought that that was it, it was our fourth try, we were going to be done. We were throwing in the towel, and we thought we were never going to be parents,” Shantelle, 34, from Montz, Louisiana, tells PEOPLE. “I was expecting that it was never going to happen, and now to finally know we’re going to have our own family, it still feels unreal. ”

Wesley says the news was everything he had imagined for so long, even if it is a little nerve-racking!

“We’ve been waiting to be pregnant for awhile, so it’s been a journey, so to speak,” Wesley, 40, tells PEOPLE. “It was a relief finding out, and petrifying at the same time! I was nervous, and I still am.”

Shantelle Dozier

With the pregnancy official, the couple knew they had to come up with a special way to surprise Wesley’s mother, Cynthia. So when Shantelle told Wesley of her plan to put a hot dog bun in the oven—a play on the classic idiom referencing a pregnancy—they knew it was the perfect way to break the news to their good-humored mother who always rolls with the pranks the family plays.

“My mother-in-law is just a simple person who has a love of life,” Shantelle says. “We always play jokes with her!”

In a Facebook video posted on Jan. 2 showing the surprise announcement, Cynthia is seen opening her oven, revealing a bun that Wesley hid inside.

“A bun’s in the oven!” Cynthia says, seemingly surprised and confused at the same time. “Who put a bun in the oven?”

She then turns helplessly to her son to help make sense of the situation.

“You put the bun in the oven?” Cynthia asks while laughing.

“Maybe not that oven,” Wesley replies.

After so much time had passed and Cynthia still hadn’t put the clue together, Shantelle started to wonder if she ever was going to get it!

“At one point I was thinking if she was going to figure it out, or if we were just going to have to tell her!” she says. “Everybody in the house was laughing!”

Finally, the pieces come together, and Cynthia realizes what her family is trying to tell her. With her mouth agape and tears in her eyes, Cynthia looks back at her son and asks if he “put the bun in the oven,” and he nods his head yes.

“I knew it was going to take her a while to get it, so that was kind of the point, let her figure it out for herself,” Wesley says. “But she finally got it!”

At the end of the video, Cynthia slowly walks to Wesley and embraces him—and he is nothing but smiles, knowing that one long journey had come to an end, and a new one was just beginning.

“It was one of the best feelings in the world,” Wesley says of the pregnancy reveal. “We’ve been trying and waiting to say those words for so long.”