Witnesses ‘Traumatized’ After Deadly Ohio Fair Ride Accident: ‘I Turned My Head and I Couldn’t Watch’

Witnesses are speaking out about the harrowing moment when an amusement ride spun out of control at the Ohio State Fair, sending people flying through the air in an accident that killed one person and left seven injured on Wednesday.

“We heard commotion on the ride. There was people on the ride like, ‘slow it down, it’s too fast,’ ” one witness, Julian Bellinger, told Good Morning America of the Fire Ball ride at the Columbus fair. “When I [saw] the people fall out, I just turned my head and I couldn’t watch it.”

An 18-year-old man died and at least two of the seven injured were in critical condition on Thursday, ABC News reports. The Fire Ball holds at least six rows of seats and spins about 40 feet in the air while the ride moves like a pendulum, according to CNN.

EXCLUSIVE: "I turned my head and couldn't watch it." Eyewitness, recalls what he saw at the Ohio State Fair: https://t.co/CQrROSX1zr pic.twitter.com/rD7HC5Wvtw — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 27, 2017

At around 7:20 p.m., the popular ride crashed into something, causing a piece of the structure to fly off before passengers were thrown from the ride, the Associated Press reports.

The now-deceased victim was hurled into the air and killed upon hitting the ground about 50 feet away, Battalion Chief Steve Martin of the city’s Fire Division said, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Video of the incident showed a large part of the structure flying into the air as bystanders screamed.

“The ride had four riders per cart. This piece snapped off and the riders came out of the cart,” Rhonda Burgess told CNN. “At least two [people] flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete.”

Nearby, Kaylie Bellomy was waiting for her turn to ride the Fire Ball when tragedy struck, she told WCMH.

“Everybody was running. I got ran over trying to get out of the way,” she said. “I just don’t think I’ll ever ride a ride ever again.”

In the wake of the incident, Gov. John Kasich ordered that all rides at the fair be shut down, as he called for a full investigation.

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair,” he said in a statement.

The Ohio State Fair confirmed the incident in a Twitter post, with officials writing, “Our hearts are heavy.”

Kasich planned to visit the location in the wake of the incident, ABC reports, and said during a press conference that the ride had been inspected multiple times by a third-party inspector.

Meanwhile, a pair of young girls who witnessed the tragedy told the Today show that they cried their eyes out the night of the incident.

“We are truly traumatized,” one said.