‘I Took an Oath to Protect and Serve’: Police Officer Is Donating Her Kidney to an 8-Year-Old She Just Met

After years of searching for a kidney donor, 8-year-old Jackson Arneson found his match: a Wisconsin police officer who never even met the boy before getting tested.

Officer Lindsey Bittorf of the Milton Police Department came across a Facebook post by Jackson’s mother, Kristi Goll, pleading for potential donors, according to ABC. None of the family and friends who had been tested met the requirements, and lab tests showed Jackson — who was born with a kidney condition called posterior urethral valves — was becoming desperate for a new organ.

Despite never meeting the family, Bittorf was touched by Jackson’s story and decided to get tested.

“I’m pretty set in my ways, so if I set my mind to something, there’s really not talking me out of doing this. I was doing it,” the police officer told ABC News affiliate WISN.

Bifforf passed the initial health test and found that she shared the same blood type as Jackson and they matched three antigens, making her an eligible kidney donor for the boy.

The police officer surprised Jackson and his family at their home last week with the good news.

Bittorf told the boy, “I took an oath to serve and protect our community, and now my kidney’s going to serve and protect you.”

“Jackson forever has his hero,” Goll wrote on Facebook after getting the news. “Lindsey, I already feel so connected to you… and I’ve known you for a day. We cannot thank you enough for continuing Jackson’s journey with us.”

Bittorf said doctors were “shocked” that a complete stranger was a match for Jackson.

“This is seriously, like, meant to be,” she said. “It’s going to be me.”

Jackson and Bittorf have scheduled for transplant surgery for June 22.