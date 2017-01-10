Wisconsin Doctor ‘Operates’ on 9-Year-Old Boy’s Beloved Stuffed Animal Before His Own Surgery

A 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome and his favorite stuffed toy are both recovering well after undergoing surgery at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Ryan, who has several health issues, has had eight surgeries in his life. And his best friend, a Mike Wozowski doll from Disney’s Monsters, Inc., has been by his side for every single one, bringing him comfort and calming him down.

But during Ryan’s most recent procedure, his urologist, Dr. Travis Groth, noticed that Mike the monster was looking a little worse for wear. So, the doctor tried his hand at a stuffed-animal operation.

Post-surgery, Groth re-assembled his surgical team, prepped the monster toy and proceeded with a surgical time-out to accurately identify the patient! Much to Ryan’s delight, he then successfully sutured Mike’s arm.

“Both Ryan and Mike are recovering well at home,” a spokesperson from the hospital tells PEOPLE.

A photo of Groth mid-procedure, posted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Facebook page on December 28, has since garnered over 12,000 likes.

“Our doctors, nurses and staff go out of their way to make sure every child feels comfortable and safe,” the post reads. “Whether it’s stitching up their favorite toy or dressing up as their favorite character, we know how to make children feel better.”

We’re sure the friendly, stuffed monster is feeling very thankful not only for Groth’s stitch-up, but also for Ryan’s friendship.

As Mike Wozowski says in Monsters, Inc., “You and I are a team. Nothing is more important than our friendship!”