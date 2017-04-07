Wisconsin Couple Has Three Sets of Twins — All Born on the Same Day! ‘There Is Never a Dull Moment’

Carrie Kosinski dreamed of being a mother to a large family from the time she was a small child. So when doctors told her and her husband, Craig Kosinski, that they couldn’t have children naturally, she was devastated. Then fate intervened.

In July 2013, an acquaintance who was several months pregnant contacted her on Facebook to see if she and her husband wanted to adopt her baby. They agreed — but didn’t find out until later she was actually expecting twins. Adalynn and Kenna were born on Feb. 28, 2014.

The following year, the same woman reached out to them to say she could no longer care for her other set of twins — JJ and CeCe — so the couple welcomed them into their family as well. (They were also born on Feb. 28, but in 2013).

Then last year, Carrie gave birth to twins via in vitro fertilization — on Feb. 28.

“There is never a dull moment in my house,” she says, laughing.

It’s such a wildly improbable, statistically nearly impossible thing to happen, they still can’t even believe it sometimes, she says.

And none of it was intentional.

“All three sets of twins were [born] by emergency C-section,” Carrie, 28, of Yorkville, Wisconsin, tells PEOPLE. “I get that question a lot. ‘Did you plan it? It was a C-section. It must have been planned.’ No. Mine was at 24 weeks. I did not plan on them being born at 24 weeks.”

But adopting was always the plan — even before they were told they could not have children naturally, she says.

“We did it backward,” says Carrie, who is herself adopted. “We were going to have our own kids first then adopt but apparently God had other plans for us.”

The adoptions of the first two sets of twins aren’t final yet – strictly for financial reasons.

“We’d started the process of adopting the [now] 3-year-old twins when the birth mom contacted us about taking the [now] 4-year-old twins,” she says. “So we put the adoption of the 3 year olds on hold just in case we were going to be adopting the 4 year olds as well. It’s cheaper to do it all together than separate adoptions.”

The adoption costs are huge. They live on the salary of her husband, Craig, 43, who is an accountant. The family has fundraising sites on GoFundMe and AdoptTogether — and recently found out they got a $4,000 grant from bestselling novelist Karen Kingsbury’s One Chance Foundation,

“We are actually about $2,500 from our goal for the adoption,”she says. “Our goal is $15,000. Altogether it’s $18,000, but we wanted to pay some of the costs ourselves.”

Getting the adoptions finalized is hugely important to them, she says.

“It would mean so much because there’s so many unknowns,” she says. “What if they eventually find the birth fathers? They don’t know who they are. There all these what ifs. We could not fathom losing them. They’re our children. We believe we are meant to have them…To just make them ours would be a huge blessing to us.”

And someday, she says, they wouldn’t mind adding to the family.

“Maybe in a few years,” she says.

The youngest twins were preemies — each born weighing just 1 pound, 6 ounces — and have some developmental issues, she says.

“So we want to focus on them and get the adoption finalized,” she says. “My husband would like another one eventually because right now we have one boy and five girls..so maybe in like a couple of years.”

And what if she has twins again?

“Twins would be fun,” she says, then jokingly adds, “as long as they are born on February 28.”