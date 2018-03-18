Check Your Numbers! Winning $456.7 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

Who wants to be a multi-millionaire?

Lottery officials announced that a sole ticket was sold in Pennsylvania matching all the winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, meaning one player had some St. Patrick’s Day luck on their side.

The $456.7 million jackpot, a $273.9 million cash value, is the eighth-largest ever for the Powerball after 19 drawings in a row failed to produce a winner.

The winning numbers were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 and Powerball 7.

Additionally, three tickets — sold in California, Missouri and Texas — matched all five white balls in the drawing.

The last Powerball drawing to produce a lottery winner was on Jan. 6, when a single ticket sold in New Hampshire scored $559.7 million. The holder of the ticket is fighting to remain anonymous, but her lawyers accepted the $352 million payout on behalf of the “Good Karma Family trust” earlier this month, according to USA Today.

“She realizes how lucky she is,” her lawyer, William Shaheen, said, according to the outlet. “My client doesn’t want any accolades, she doesn’t want any credit. She just wants to do good things.”