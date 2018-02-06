New Hampshire Woman Who Won $560 Million in Powerball Sues to Keep Her Name a Secret

The winner of a $560 million lottery prize is asking for a court order that allows her to stay anonymous.

The New Hampshire woman won the Powerball jackpot last month, and has said she already regrets signing the back of the lottery ticket, according to court records.

The woman, referred to in court as Jane Doe, is fighting to both protect her privacy and keep her prize.

“She is a longtime resident of New Hampshire and is an engaged community member,” her attorney, Steven Gordon, wrote in the court documents obtained by NewHampshire.com.

“She wishes to continue this work and the freedom to walk into a grocery store or attend public events without being known or targeted as the winner of a half-billion dollars.”

Gordon added that the winner hoped to be “contribute a portion of her winnings to a charitable foundation” and to then be a “silent witness to these good works”, avoiding the “misfortune that has often fallen upon other lottery winners”.

New Hampshire lottery rules do allow for winners to form a trust anonymously, but the woman waived this right when she signed her ticket.

“She has described the signing as ‘a huge mistake’,” said her legal counsel at Hillsborough County Superior Court South, Nashua.

In accordance to open-record laws, the woman is now obliged to provide her name, town and the amount won as public information.