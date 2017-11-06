Wife Surprises Husband with Pregnancy Announcement During Their ‘Family Feud’ Audition Video

A bigtime Family Feud fan managed to convince her reserved husband to film an audition video for the show, but, unbeknownst to him, he was actually getting set up for a surprise announcement.

When she found out she was pregnant with her third child on October 27, Sabrina Clendenin started brainstorming ways to get her camera-shy husband, Jordan Clendenin, on video when she told him the news that night. Since she’s a huge Family Feud fan, Sabrina knew Jordan wouldn’t think anything was out of the ordinary if she asked him to make an audition video for the show—so an innocent bait-and-switch wouldn’t be too hard to do. The only problem was Jordan wasn’t too keen on the idea at first.

“He knows I love Family Feud so I asked him—and he said no the first night!” Sabrina, 28, of Lexington, South Carolina, tells PEOPLE. “And I couldn’t sleep that night because it’s hard to keep anything from him.”

The next day, Sabrina texted Jordan, 31, over and over in order to convince him to do the video, and he finally gave in.

“I knew he would have a great reaction because, at first, I didn’t want to have another baby,” she says. “I was just happy with two, and to be honest, I did suffer from a bit of postpartum depression. I didn’t want to have another just in case it happened again.”

But Sabrina knew her supportive husband would be thrilled by the news since he has long wanted for the couple to have their third child.

That night, Sabrina sat Jordan down in front of a camera, and the two laid out why they thought they would be good contestants. Once Sabrina asked Jordan why he thinks they should be on the show, she answered the question and revealed the true reason why they were recording.

“Why I think we should really be on? Because I think they like pregnant people on, like when they’re showing,” she says, dropping the big secret she had held for a day.

“You’re pregnant?” a bewildered Jordan asks.

“I am, I did this to tell you!” Sabrina replies, showing him the pregnancy test.

After the big reveal, Sabrina says the happy couple immediately sat down to relive the moment.

“I obviously cried and then we sat down on the couch, and we replayed the video because we were in the moment between us so we didn’t even remember everything we said,” she says. “I cried again watching it!”

Sabrina and Jordan met during separate trips to Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve in 2012, and began dating soon after. They married in October 2016, and have two girls, ages 4 and 2. The fifth member of their family is due July 4, 2018, and Jordan has no qualms about holding back what he hopes the gender will be.

“Boy, boy, boy, boy, boy,” he says with fingers crossed in the video.