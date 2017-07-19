Wife Secretly Films Husband’s Snoring for Years and Hilariously Remixes It with ‘Despacito’

It’s tough living with a snorer. But as one wife has learned, after so many years, you may just hear music in all the noise.

In a viral YouTube video, the woman explains that she started recording her husband’s loud snoring about four years ago. Her husband, who sports an impressive mustache, seems to snore whenever he takes a nap—and from the looks of it, he can nap almost anywhere. Whether it’s outdoors during the day, in the backseat of a car, or at the kitchen table with food just inches away, the man is dedicated to catching his beauty sleep.

With seemingly limitless opportunities to film him, the wife enlisted the help of her nephew to compile all of the footage into a remix set to the beat of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit song, “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber. They call their masterpiece, “Ronquidito,” a variation of the Spanish word for snoring.

This isn’t the first video to go viral using the catchy tune of “Despacito.” Earlier this month, a young girl went viral after a compilation of her dancing to the song was uploaded to YouTube. Just as our snorer is compelled to nap, the young girl is compelled to dance whenever her brother plays “Despacito,” and their video has scored more than 13 million views to date.