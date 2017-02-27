Why the Father of Slain Navy SEAL Team 6 Member Is Calling for an Investigation Following Yemen Raid

It’s been a month since Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens was killed during a controversial raid on al Qaeda militants in Yemen on January 28 — and his father, Bill Owens, is looking for answers.

The younger Owens, a Navy SEAL Team 6 member (the unit best known for killing Osama bin Laden) and the first U.S. military member killed in action during the Trump administration, was carried back to the U.S. in a C-17 military plane, in a flag-draped casket. President Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay tribute to the fallen Navy SEAL — but his father refused to meet with the president, calling the raid that ended his son’s life a “stupid mission,” according to the Miami Herald.

“For two years prior, there were no boots on the ground in Yemen — everything was missiles and drones — because there was not a target worth one American life,” the elder Owens told the Herald. “Now, all of a sudden we had to make this grand display?”

The raid was the first counter-terrorism operation approved by Trump — it killed as many as 29 civilians, some reports even claim an 8-year-old girl died, according to the outlet.

The mission was to grab cellphones and laptops containing information about terrorists, but the raid quickly turned into a 50-minute long firefight after “a chain of mishaps and misjudgments,” reports The New York Times. The White House claims the mission was a success, saying they seized valuable intelligence information, while others criticize Trump for authorizing the raid without sufficient intelligence or backup.

“The government owes my son an investigation,” said Owens, who was also particularly disturbed by Trump’s campaign attack on the Gold Star family of fallen soldier Humayun Khan.

The distraught father, who served four years in the Navy before joining the Army Reserves and eventually the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, is particularly “bothered” by the chain of events leading up to the raid — President Trump’s controversial executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen, was signed only one day before the mission.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to do something to antagonize an ally when you’re going to conduct a mission in that country,” he said. “Did we alienate some of the people working with them, translators or support people. Maybe they decided to release information to jeopardize the mission.

“I think these are valid questions. I don’t want anybody to think I have an agenda, because I don’t. I just want the truth.”

Plans for the Yemen raid began last year while Obama was in office, but were tabled, because it was decided it would be better to launch the operation on a moonless night — which wouldn’t occur until after Trump took office in January.

According to a timeline provided by the White House, then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn briefed Trump about the operation on January 25, just five days after he took office.

The new commander-in-chief authorized the action the next day.

The raid resulted in the death of Owens (who was days away from his 37th birthday), nearly 30 civilians and the loss of a $75 million aircraft, according to the Times. And despite Trump calling the mission a success that captured “important intelligence that will assist the U.S. in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world,” many officials detracted the raid, including Sen. John McCain.

In response, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that McCain, or anyone criticizing the raid, “undermines the success of that raid owes an apology and disservice to life of Chief Owens.”

The White House has not officially addressed Owen’s concerns, but principal White House deputy secretary, Sara Huckabee Sander says that Trump may consider looking into a probe.

“I haven’t had the chance to speak with him directly about that, but I would imagine that he would be supportive of that,” Sanders said of Trump on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

“Don’t hide behind my son’s death to prevent an investigation,” Owens told the Herald.

“I want an investigation.”