What to Do If You’re a Victim of Price-Gouging During Hurricane Irma

While thousands of people rush to gas stations, grocery stores and check into hotels before Hurricane Irma hits Florida, the escalated prices they’re forced to pay might not be their biggest concern.

When a seller spikes the prices of goods, it’s called price-gouging, which is illegal in Florida.

According to the Attorney General, the price-gouging statute makes it illegal during an emergency to sell items such as gas, food, water and hotel rooms for prices that “grossly exceed” the average price during the previous 30 days. If there is a “gross disparity” between the prior price and the current charge, it is considered price-gouging.

If someone suspects price-gouging during Hurricane Irma, they can call the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1-866-966-7226. They can also report violations online at myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the address found on their website.

So far there have been over 3,000 complaints of people accusing stores of price-gouging during as residents prepare for the storm, the Orlando Sentinel reports, with the majority of the calls coming from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

The Attorney General advices obtaining as much information as possible in the form of estimates, invoices, receipts or bills.

“When comparing products, note as much information as possible, including the product name, size or quantity, manufacturer, item number and unit price,” according to a statement on their website. “For lumber products, note the grade, thickness and quality.”

For services such as storage or towing, they suggest to note the per-mile (or other distance) charge, removal charges, per-day storage charges and other charges such as security, clean up or other “add-ons.”

According to the newspaper, Home Depot freezes their prices when a state of emergency is declared, which went into effect on Monday when Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all of Florida’s 67 counties.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told the Orlando Sentinel that her office is working with Amazon to make sure third-party vendors are not scamming customers. So far, they’ve found 12 sellers who were price-gouging on water. Bondi said that Amazon is reimbursing those customers affected.

According to Fortune, a person on Twitter tweeted a screenshot of Amazon attempting to sell a gallon of Deer Park water for $22 and a 24-pack of Nestle water for $27.

Those who have complained of plane tickets soaring during the hurricane won’t have any luck filing a compliant because Florida’s price-gouging statute does not apply to airlines.

On Thursday, Bondi told Fox News that in Miami-Dade and Monroe County, customers are reporting inflated prices per-gallon.

“My immediate concern is to get people out of Florida,” she said. “[But,] if you’re a bad business we are coming after you.”