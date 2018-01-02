Florida Family of 4 Dies in Costa Rica Plane Crash: 'They Cared Deeply About Each Other'

Four members of the Weiss family, from Belleair, Florida—along with five members of the Steinberg family of New York—died when their single-engine plane crashed into a hill while traveling to San José, Costa Rica’s capital, on New Year’s Eve. The crash left no survivors, killing both families, two crew members and a 33-year-old tour guide.

Friends and colleagues are speaking out about the devastating loss, and say parents Mitchell Weiss, 52 and Leslie Weiss, 50, and their two teenage children, Hannah Weiss, 19, and Ari Weiss, 16, were a “caring family” who were passionate about their community and devoted to their Jewish faith.

“The family was a group of caring, talented and smart people who all looked out for each other and cared so deeply about each other,” one of Hannah’s best friends, Jillian Axelrod, 20, tells PEOPLE. “They were very involved in all of their communities, and especially the Jewish community.”

The siblings were members of the southeastern chapter of United Synagogue Youth, where Hannah was involved in social justice projects and helped to give more than $100,000 to help those in need, while Ari was serving as the southeastern chapter president, according to a Facebook post from the organization. Axelrod says she met Hannah last year on their first day at List College in New York City, where they were both pursuing dual bachelor’s degrees in a program with Columbia University. Their bond led to them moving in together with another good friend.

Hannah Weiss Hannah Weiss/Facebook

“She was the most caring person that I have ever met in my life. She was unbelievably thoughtful, to the point where, if one of her friends was having a bad day, she would just go way out of her way to get them all of their favorite treats,” she says. “She loved writing people handwritten notes and leaving little surprises on people’s beds. She was the most deeply passionate person I’ve ever met.”

Axelrod says Hannah “walked the walk” and was dedicated to sustainable living, remaining conscious about the food and clothes she bought. But of all her passions, it seems she was most dedicated to her younger brother, Ari.

Mitchell and Ari Weiss

“They were best friends, she was his biggest fan. He was really into singing and music. He wrote his own songs, and they brought us all to tears,” Axelrod recalls. “Hannah would have us all sit around in our common room and have us all be silent and she would play his songs on the speaker, and she would tear up by how proud of him she was.”

Hannah loved her family, she adds, and would light up when any of them came to New York to visit.

“Both of her parents were incredibly smart, funny people,” she says. “She and her dad would just text weird jokes back and forth and her dad just had an amazing sense of humor that she shared.”

Both of her parents were doctors at Morton Plant Hospital, located in Clearwater, Florida—Leslie as a neonatal pediatrician, and Mitchell the head of interventional radiology.

Leslie Weiss Leslie Weiss/Facebook

“We were deeply grieved this morning to learn of the deaths of two beloved members of our team—Drs. Mitchell and Leslie Weiss,” said Kris Hoce, president Morton Plant Hospital, in a statement to PEOPLE. “Their lives and medical skills have touched so many in and around our community, and we are forever grateful to them. Our sympathies go out to their extended family and many friends who are also trying to process this tragic news.”

Our @Shorecrest community grieves for the loss of the Weiss family; Ari, Hannah, and their parents Mitch and Leslie. We are so fortunate to have had the time we did with such remarkable people. Please pray for their extended family. pic.twitter.com/qCJkQ8JGV0 — Thomas J Dillow (@ThomasDillow) January 1, 2018

In a statement, the Radiology Associates of Clearwater said Mitchell was a “skilled interventional radiologist who will be sorely missed by his partners, his medical team and the patients whose lives he touched.” Douglas Koppang, director of operations at the health solutions group, MEDNAX, says Leslie was a valued team member, and her loss has left the company “grief-stricken.”

“No words will ever express how much we will miss her compassion and talent she displayed as she served others,” Koppang said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

As of Tuesday, funeral and memorial arrangements have not been finalized, according to the family’s synagogue, Congregation B’nai Israel, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“This is a truly devastating loss to their families, our CBI family and the larger Pinellas County community,” the synagogue said in a statement to PEOPLE.