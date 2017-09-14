9/11 Kids Seek Funds to Finish Filming of Groundbreaking Documentary We Go Higher: 'We Want People to See Hope'

The filmmakers behind We Go Higher, the first-ever documentary about – and made by – the kids of 9/11, have started a three-week campaign to raise funds to finish filming.

The documentary features interviews with children from all over the country who lost parents on 9/11 to help “redefine their story from one of tragedy to hope,” says Women Rising founder and filmmaker Sara Hirsh Bordo.

Women Rising, the production company that is producing We Go Higher, and 18-year-old co-director and executive producer Delaney Colaio, announced earlier this week that they have started an Indiegogo campaign to help with the final filming phase of production.

The campaign aims to raise a minimum of $50,000 to film the remaining stories, totaling more than 40 kids, many of whom also assume filmmaking roles on the film.

Money raised beyond the goal will go towards editing and post-production costs of the film and the documentary shorts of each participating 9/11 kid’s story, according to Women Rising.

“Together with the kids, we hope that the film will help fuel a global shift of healing, elevating the post 9/11 narrative towards one of hope,” says Bordo.

Production of the film began in June and is slated to premiere in 2018.

A Love Letter to the World

Colaio, who lost her father and two uncles in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center when she was just 3 years old, says she teamed up with Bordo to make We Go Higher to let the world know that many of the children who lost parents that tragic day are thriving – and that love trumps hate.

When people think of 9/11 and the children who lost parents that day, says Colaio, a freshman in college, they think tragedy, she says.

“But we want people to look at us now and see hope. People don’t know that we are okay. People don’t know that we are thriving. But we are,” she says.

“It’s kind of like a love letter from us to the rest of the world, saying, ‘Hey guys, you’re going to be okay,’” says Colaio, the film’s co-writer and co-director.

With the more recent terror attacks on London Bridge, Manchester, England, and other places impacting so many families, “I just felt and knew that there are all these 9/11 kids who have been thriving on the other side of grief,” she says.

“I felt that the world needed to hear their stories. I didn’t feel like it was necessary. I almost felt like it was a responsibility to go and comfort the world that is living in such fear right now.”

Colaio, who is studying film at Quinnipiac University in the fall, says she was thrilled to team up with Sara Hirsh Bordo, the producer of the award-winning documentary A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story.

“What we are all learning from these kids is that there is a choice to be made about how we live our lives when we are losing a loved one,” says Bordo. “What I keep hearing, and what I can’t wait to project, is that it is possible to choose hope and positivity through loss.”

For more information about the campaign, check out the film’s campaign video below:

To give support, please visit Indiegogo.

Any 9/11 kid can learn more about participating in the making of the film by contacting wegohigherfilm.com.