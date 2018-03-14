Watch: Toddler Adorably Sings Baby Chick to Sleep with 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star'

A toddler was recently captured on video sweetly singing a few children’s songs to a tiny feathered friend to help it fall to sleep.

In footage from PEOPLE’s video series, The Upbeat, in association with Citi, the young boy sings “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” as the bird slowly closes its eyes as it lays in his lap. The boy is seen gently stroking the chick’s soft feathers at it curls up in his arms.

“I am singing to her!” he proudly says as he finishes the song. “I sang ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ to her!”

But the young singer wasn’t done just yet—for his encore performance, he belted out another famous tune, “The ABC Song,” which shares the same Mozart melody as “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” Just as he gets halfway through the alphabet, the boy stops to laugh as the chick gives him a little peck on his stomach. Then, he switches gear right back to “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” and even remixes the lullaby by throwing in a few words from “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep” at one point!

As the young boy shoots the camera a happy smile, the chick buries its head in his shirt and gets ever closer to falling asleep, all thanks to his serenading friend.