Watch This Dad’s Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Telling Her Teacher They Are Growing ‘Weed’ at Home

Skylar Holt has some explaining to do!

The young girl had an awkward exchange with her teacher when she spilled the beans that her family was growing weed at home — only the kind of weed she was referring to is of the garden variety!

“When I got to your school, your teacher said, ‘I heard you have a lot of weed at your house,’ ” Skylar’s dad, Dax Holt, says in a video he posted to Facebook. “Are we growing weed at our house?”

“Yeah,” says Skylar.

“A lot of it?” asks her father, to which Skylar responds, “Yeah, just a little bit, but it’s going to grow a lot.”

“Do you want to show people what you’re talking about?” her dad asks.