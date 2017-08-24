Watch: Police Officer Joins 92-Year-Old Woman for an Impromptu Parking Lot Dance

Mille Seiver’s dance moves are contagious. Just ask Sgt. Kim Lenz of Minnesota’s Austin Police Department, who felt like busting-a-move when she saw the 92-year-old dancing alone.

When the officer came across Seiver dancing outside the parking lot of her apartment complex near downtown Austin, she got out of her cruiser and joined Seiver as they danced to Brothers Osborne’s country tune, “Stay a Little Longer.” Lenz takes ahold of Seiver’s hands and the two swing their hips back and forth as a huge smile shows on Seiver’s face.

The dashcam video footage of their rendezvous was posted to the Austin Police Department’s Facebook page, with the caption, “Millie says sometimes you just need to dance… Sgt. Lenz couldn’t agree more.” The video has more than 82,000 views since it was posted on August 17, and it seems Seiver and Lenz’s heartwarming moment has resonated with many people over social media.

“I must say this has really touched my heart today. It doesn’t take much in this world to be NICE,” wrote Facebook user Pat Lewey in the comment section of the video.

Dozens of users expressed similar sentiments.

“It brightened my day seeing this clip and everyone must realize with all the negative stories, there are positive ones and people out in their communities truly making a difference!” wrote Kelly Sue Kausel.

Seiver spoke to ABC6 about the unexpected encounter.

“I don’t know, I was just so amazed, I was so shocked, I didn’t think it would go any further than that,” she told the news outlet. “Probably a little proud, I suppose, of the fact that it drew attention that I’m able to do what I can do.”