Watch Hospital Staffers Give a ‘Dynamite’ Send-Off to 16-Year-Old Deemed Cancer-Free

Sixteen-year-old Molly McBride had a lot to celebrate on Monday.

With her family, friends and hospital staff surrounding her, she was serenaded with a special version of Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite” before she rang the bell at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York, signifying that she was cancer-free on Monday.

McBride admitted that her battle was far from easy as she fought a type of ovarian cancer that reportedly affects only 0.02% of the female population.

“It was long and hard and I just tried to stay as positive as I could,” she told WROC-TV. “There were times when I wasn’t, and having family and friends just saying ‘it’s okay if you cry, you don’t have to be strong the whole time’ [helped].”

Her mother said that they’re now planning to visit potential colleges and that Molly wants to be a child therapist.

According to a GoFundMe page that was created to help with her medical expenses, McBride, from Fairport, New York, was diagnosed in August and had her first of four chemotherapy treatments in September.