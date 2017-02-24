Watch Ellen DeGeneres Gift an Entire New York Senior Class with College Scholarships

Ellen DeGeneres gives the gift of higher education!

On her show Thursday, the Emmy-winning host surprised a group of New York City students from Brooklyn with college scholarships provided by Walmart.

All 41 members of Summit Academy Charter School’s senior class were presented with the scholarship money, totaling $1.6 million, that applies to any state university in New York.

And the emotional reaction from the students was priceless — from jumps up and down to bear hugs to tears of joy.

“Thank you so much Ellen!” shouted one student.

These students deserve a chance, and thanks to Walmart they’re all getting one. This is almost too unbelievable to be true. Tomorrow. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

DeGeneres had previously given $25,000 to Summit Academy Charter School on February 9. The school’s founder, Natasha Campbell, and principal, Cheryl Lundy Swift, appeared on the show at the time.

But, this time, DeGeneres said she wanted to do “something even bigger.”

As she brought the students onstage to announce the heartwarming news, DeGeneres couldn’t help but get choked up herself.

“Thank you,” said DeGeneres. “Be kind to one another.”