WATCH: Adorable, Chatty 2-Year-Old Huffs at Being Called ‘Cute’

At some point, all children have to grow up.

That’s certainly the case for Mila, whose mother, Katie Stauffer, posted a video to Instagram showcasing her daughter’s recent change in attitude.

The 2-year-old, who is a twin, insisted on being called a “big girl” and huffed at being made to feel like a baby.

The video, which has so far been viewed more than 130,000 times on Instagram, showcased Mila in a series of cuts as she tells the story of how she took Cheerios from an unsuspecting person’s bag because she was called “cute.”

“I’m not a baby, I’m a big girl,” she said. “So I took her Cheerios…out of her bag!”

Mila and her twin, Emma, are a constant fixture on their mother’s Instagram account, such as in this video that showcases their sisterly bond.

“Just more rambling from these two… oh and a lot of sisterly love,” Katie wrote.

The girls even complained about their older brothers being too loud while they were filming on the social media app. “We’re stars,” Mila said. “We’re making a movie!”

“You’re so cute, my best friend,” Mila continued, turning toward Emma. “I love you.”