Washington Police Officer Saves Woman from Burning Car: ‘I Thought That Was the End for Me’

A heroic police officer risked his life to save a woman from a burning car on Friday in Spokane, Washington.

Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering was the first to arrive at the alarming scene and immediately tried to break the woman’s car window with a baton to get her out, the department told PEOPLE.

“He was able to break through the drivers seat window and pulled her out,” says Michelle Anderson, the police departments public safety communications manager. “The entire car was filled with smoke.”

The woman, Kim Novak, was miraculously left unharmed, while Schwering was treated for smoke inhalation.

Novak, who was on her way home from getting ice cream around 10 p.m., got a special surprise from the officer the following day.

Although Schwering was off duty on Saturday, he stopped by Novak’s home with ice cream and wine.

“He’s an amazing individual,” says Anderson. “He is a gentleman and a family man. He’s truly a hero. Everyone who has ever worked with him was not surprised when we heard what he did.”

Novak told KREM that her 2012 Chevy Malibu hit a patch of ice in the road and the engine and lights suddenly shut off. When she couldn’t start her car, she tried to get out but because of the power locks, she was stuck.

She called 911 when she saw smoke.

“At this time I’m starting to hear crackling. I’m realizing where there’s smoke, there’s fire…my car’s now on fire,” she said. “I got on my back and started kicking the windows with both of my feet with all my might. I kicked and kicked and I didn’t even make a crack.”

Just as she began to think that she was in the final moments of her life, Officer Schwering arrived.

“I honestly thought I was going to meet my maker. I thought that was the end for me. It’s terrifying,” she told the news outlet.

“It was starting to get a little warmer and the smoke was really coming into the cabin so I just basically ripped the glass off with my hands and instructed her to start moving,” Schwering told the news outlet.

With the help of a neighbor, the two got Novak safely out of the car.

“He’s a hero. He didn’t have to do that. He didn’t have to stand here,” she said. “The flames were so intense and close to him. He’s a police officer and could have just as easily stood back and waited for the fire department to get here and put the flames out but then it could have been to late. He didn’t ever give up. So he’s my hero.”