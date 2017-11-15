Heartwarming Photo Captures Walmart Cashier Helping Nervous Elderly Man Count His Change

Spring Herbison Bowlin walked out of a Walmart in Clarksdale, Mississippi, with both her lunch and a full heart.

As she was waiting in the checkout line on Thursday, she watched as the elderly man in front of her had his items scanned and was told what he owed.

“He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets. He miscounts and starts to get flustered,” Bowlin wrote in a Facebook post that has since been shared over 40,000 times. “[He] gives me a muttered, ‘I’m so sorry.’ His hands and voice are shaking.”

The “beautiful cashier,” she wrote, took his hands, dumped all the change on the counter and said, “This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.”

Both the cashier and Bowlin reassured him that everything was okay when he continued to apologize. After the transaction was handled and he walked away, Bowlin thanked the cashier for being so patient with the man.

Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.

“You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby,” the woman told her. “What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.”

Bowlin added: “I want to be more like her.”