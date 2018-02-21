Hurricane Harvey Volunteers Who Met and Fell in Love While Helping Victims Get Married

When two volunteers headed to Texas after Hurricane Harvey hit in August 2017, the last thing they expected to find was love.

Richard Gibbs, a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy, and Patricia Goddard, a Michigan accounting clerk, met while volunteering during the aftermath of the storm.

For Richard, it was “love at first sight,” he told the Beaumont Enterprise. “I was very interested when I first met her. She just didn’t know.”

Richard, a team leader for the Cajun Army in Hampshire, Louisiana, arrived “a day after the storm” in Southeast Texas, and stayed in the area to help longer than most search and rescue teams.

Patricia, who goes by Patty, drove 1,200 miles from her home in Alto, Michigan, in November to gut houses that were ruined by the storm. According to 12News, she came to volunteer with a co-worker because she didn’t want them to travel alone.

“She had two friends that were going to come down here with her,” Patty told the news outlet. “And at the last minute the friends backed out on her. So she was going to come here by herself. I said no you’re not. I’ll go with you!”

After Patty returned home — “and that was before I even knew he liked me,” she said — Richard averaged between 400 and 500 texts a day.

Patty was planning to come back to Texas to see him by Christmas or New Year’s Eve, but before she could even return, Richard came to visit over the holidays. On Christmas, they became engaged, and on February 9, they got married at Jefferson County Courthouse in Beaumont, Texas.

“We are the first to meet and get married in the Cajun Army,” Richard told the Beaumont Enterprise.

Both Richard and Patty plan to volunteer full-time together in the near future because as the “Texans come to Louisiana to help us, so it’s just paying back,” Richard told the outlet. “Helping a neighbor basically is what it is. You never know when you might need that pay yourself.”

The newlyweds are currently putting together a group of more Cajun Army volunteers to join them as they serve other communities.

“There’s so much to be done in this area… it’s not just the Houston area,” said Richard. “I guess they figured this is a small place…but you’ve got a lot of areas here that need help.”