Virginia Father Makes His 'Bully' Son Run a Mile to School After Being Kicked Off School Bus

A Virginia father came up with an unconventional way to punish his son who was kicked off the school bus for three days after being a “little bully.”

Bryan Thornhill, of Roanoke, posted a video on Facebook of his 10-year-old son running a mile to school in the rain as he drove slowly behind him. The video — which has been viewed over 22 million times — has since been deleted from his Facebook page.

“My son has finally gotten in trouble on the bus enough to where he got actually kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully, which I do not tolerate,” Thornhill said in the video.

He called the punishment “healthy” and that it’s “old school simple parenting.”

“Ironically, since he’s been running to school this week his behavior has been much better,” Thornhill said. “His teachers have approved of his behavior this week.”

“It’s exercise,” he added, “something a lot of people don’t think children should do anymore so you just stick them behind a damn Xbox for the rest of their lives.”

“We are going to make sure one way or another, his teachers are able to enjoy his company at school, he’s not disrupting his classmates and everything else,” said Thornhill, who also has an 8-year-old daughter.

Thornhill said they joke that his son will either be fast or obedient, but “so far we’re working on fast.”