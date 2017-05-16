Vietnam Veteran Splurges After Winning $750K Lottery Prize: ‘I’ve Never Had a New Car’

A Vietnam veteran from Henderson, North Carolina, is finally able to buy a new car and home for the first time in his life after scoring a $750,000 winning scratch-off ticket.

“In 68 years I’ve had cars, but I’ve never had a new car,” Wiley David Brantley told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. “Wiley David Brantley is going to get a brand-new Ford pickup truck.”

Brantley’s Saturday morning started off as a “cloudy, miserable” day, he recalled, but after stopping for gas at A Minute Shoppe in his hometown, he decided to pick up two Jumbo Bucks tickets and quickly realized how much he had won.

“I haven’t won $750,000! That doesn’t happen to me!” he remembers saying.

Two additional top prizes of $750,000 in the Jumbo Bucks game have yet to be claimed.

After taxes, Brantley —who will share his new home with his four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren — will end up with $521,016.