Utah Widow Begins Healing Under the Tuscan Sun After Loss of Her Beloved Husband

Carla Brooks is finding peace and comfort under the Tuscan sun after the death of her husband.

The 74-year-old spent most of her life looking after her late husband, Karl, who suffered a stroke 20 years ago. And when he died last year, Carla felt lost, and without a purpose.

“My mother’s entire life has been about other people…but especially since my dad’s stroke,” Carla’s son, Barton Brooks, tells PEOPLE. “She was stuck as a caregiver who had lost her meaning, because her meaning was my dad.”

Determined to heal his mom’s aching heart, Barton and his partner, Gregg Goodbrod, crafted a surprise plan to take Carla on 20 European adventures (Pasta-making lessons in Rome! wood-carving tutorials in England!) — one for each year she cared for Karl.

In this week’s outing, the group traveled through Tuscany visiting famous vineyards in Montepulciano and stopping in Siena to see the famous Siena Cathedral and sample the city’s pizza.

“This town might be one of my favorites!” Carla says of Montepulciano. “I love Tuscany.”

We’ll post a new episode of “Carla’s Comeback” every Wednesday and Friday, so be sure to follow all 20 of their adventures here and on their blog, TheLittleGirlFromKamas.com.