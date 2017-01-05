Utah Mom of Quadruplets Perfectly Sums Up Motherhood in Under a Minute

A Utah mom of quadruplets has gone viral for sharing a hilarious moment of mom truth on Facebook.

“Dad’s out shoveling the driveway and mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” Ashley Gardner says in the video she shared on her family’s Facebook page Tuesday. “So I’m hiding in the pantry eating a treat. Is that wrong?”

“They don’t ever go away,” Gardner continues to explain while snacking on a piece of candy as the sounds of her four daughters can be heard just outside the pantry door. “They want everything you have.”

The video, shared to the family’s page — “A Miracle Unfolding – Gardner Quadruplets” — has been viewed more than three million times in just three days and garnered comments from hundreds of moms who identify with Gardner.

“I have two teenagers and they still wait outside the bathroom door, along with the dog and cats!!” one mom commented.

“Oh my! Brings back 30-year-old memories of trying to take a bath and seeing little hands wiggling under the door! I used to hide in the bathroom,” another mom wrote.

This is far from the family’s first brush with Internet fame. Thousands have tracked Ashley and Tyson Gardner’s parenthood journey on YouTube since the couple’s reaction to the news that they were having quadruplets after 8 years of struggling with infertility went viral in 2014.