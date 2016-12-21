Utah Mom Continues Family Christmas Caroling Tradition in France After Losing Husband

Our favorite traveling trio is spending the holiday season in picture-perfect Alsace, located in northern France.

Barton Brooks and his partner, Gregg, are treating Barton’s mother, Carla, to the adventure of a lifetime after she lost her husband, Karl, last year. For over 20 years, Carla looked after Karl in their St. George, Utah, home after he suffered a stroke and needed full time assistance. When he died, Carla “felt she had lost her purpose in life,” says Barton. So, with Gregg, Barton decided to treat his mother to the ultimate European getaway, with 20 special stops, one for each year Carla cared for Karl.

So far the traveling crew has visited Munich, Prague, Budapest, Paris, London and various cities in Switzerland and Wales.

During this week’s Alsace adventure, they toured the quaint town of Kaysersberg. With suggestions from PEOPLE readers, Barton, Gregg and Carla sampled muenster cheese soup and hot apple cider. But an especially poignant moment for the group came when Gregg (an actor/singer based in Woodstock, New York) sang Christmas carols with Carla, a family tradition that’s been going on for 6 years.

Barton, Gregg and Carla are headed to the historical capital city of Strasbourg, next, and they'd love some tips on local musts.