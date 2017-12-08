One Utah family is adding some extra holiday cheer to the Christmas season.

For the last five years, the Orgill family, of Highland, has pulled out all the stops during the holidays to choreograph an elaborate Christmas dance — and their displays always go viral.

This year, eight siblings, two parents, three in-laws, three nieces and a trio of dogs all banded together to perform an intricate dance routine to Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me.”

“Family goals,” Ammon Orgill captioned the family’s new video in a Facebook post. “Our family is probably bigger and more extra than yours.”

In the three-minute dance routine, the family members put on their most festive holiday sweaters and performed the routine filled with flips, sharp formations, big smiles and some serious lip-syncing.

The tradition began in 2012, as the siblings wanted to surprise their parents, Ammon Orgill, the leader of the group, told ABC News. Since then, it has become a special experience for all involved.

“It definitely takes a lot more time now,” he said of preparing for the dance. “We’re always trying to top it every year and make it more elaborate.”

Over the years, they’ve danced to hits by Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Pentatonix and more.

“I have pretty high expectations,” Ammon said. “At the end of the day, we all do love it. We love spending time together and how it all brings us together.”