Utah Family Shocks the Internet with Incredible 'Les Misérables' Sing-Along in Their Living Room

Some families watch football together on Sunday nights, but this Utah family performs pitch-perfect renditions of beloved Broadway tunes!

After Jordan LeBaron shared a video on Facebook of his family singing “One Day More” from the Broadway musical Les Misérables, the post quickly went viral as social media users marveled over the family’s unbelievable musical abilities.

During the video, which was taken on Easter Sunday, the family of nine casually stands behind multiple armchairs, as singer after singer starts belting their heart out — and nailing every note and harmony.

“Anyone looking to do Les Miserables for their next show? Better yet…anyone looking for an entire cast?” Jordan captioned the video, adding, “I love Sunday nights with the fam!”

Since Monday, the video has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

Although it seems improbable that everybody featured in the video has a beautiful singing voice, Jayson LeBaron told KUTV that he and his five siblings grew up “singing together and we all married musically talented people.”

“My dad plays the piano and has been our accompanist growing up and my mom has been our music director,” he continued, adding that “Music has been a unifying thing in our family…we come together in the good times and during the trials with music keeping us real, and keeping us together, and keeping us happy.”

Detailing some of the hard times the family has gone through, the family’s “music director” Dennise LeBaron told KSL-TV that the family turned to music after her daughter Holli died suddenly in 2002 and when her son Landon was diagnosed with autism.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Millionaire ‘Bucket List’ Utah Family Who Sold All Their Belongings to Travel the World Just Hit a New Milestone

So how did this video come to be?

Dennise told KSL-TV that after dinner she simply suggested it was karaoke time, although the Chicago Sun-Times reported that according to Jayson, she was the one to suggest the specific Broadway tune.