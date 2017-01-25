Usain Bolt Stripped of Olympic Gold Medal After Teammate Tests Positive for Doping

The fastest man in the world was stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals after a teammate tested positive for a banned substance.

Usain Bolt‘s Jamaican teammate, Nesta Carter, is disqualified from the 4×100 relay that nabbed gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics due to his positive doping test, the IOC announced Wednesday.

Carter, 31, was one of 454 selected doping samples re-tested by the IOC last year, and his sample has been found to contain a banned stimulant called methylhexaneamine, reports the BBC.

Bolt, 30, had achieved the “triple treble” (winning the 100m, 200m and 4×100 relay at the three Olympics he competed in), an accomplishment unmatched by any other Olympian in history, according to Sports Illustrated.

Trinidad & Tobago will be awarded the 2008 relay gold, with Japan receiving an upgrade to silver and Brazil getting the bronze.