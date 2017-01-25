People

Usain Bolt Stripped of Olympic Gold Medal After Teammate Tests Positive for Doping

The fastest man in the world was stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals after a teammate tested positive for a banned substance.

Usain Bolt‘s Jamaican teammate, Nesta Carter, is disqualified from the 4×100 relay that nabbed gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics due to his positive doping test, the IOC announced Wednesday.

Carter, 31, was one of 454 selected doping samples re-tested by the IOC last year, and his sample has been found to contain a banned stimulant called methylhexaneamine, reports the BBC.

Ian Walton/Getty

Bolt, 30, had achieved the “triple treble” (winning the 100m, 200m and 4×100 relay at the three Olympics he competed in), an accomplishment unmatched by any other Olympian in history, according to Sports Illustrated

Trinidad & Tobago will be awarded the 2008 relay gold, with Japan receiving an upgrade to silver and Brazil getting the bronze.