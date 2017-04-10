‘Disgusted’ United Passengers Walked Off Plane After Man Was Dragged Through Aisle

Before footage of a man being violently dragged from a United Airlines flight drew the ire of the Twittersphere, it was the other passengers on the plane who blasted the airline for the incident.

Facebook footage showed a screaming man being pulled from his seat on an overbooked, Louisville-bound flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday. He was asked to give up his seat so one of four United employees could board the flight, the Associated Press reports.

When the employees boarded the flight, the remaining passengers “were letting them have it,” Tyler Bridges said.

“They were saying you should be ashamed to work for this company.”

United spokesman Charlie Hobart confirmed the incident to PEOPLE, saying that the flight was overbooked and officials asked volunteers to give up their seats.

“When we didn’t get the number of volunteers we needed then we had to follow Department of Transportation procedures and ask that customers, four of them, exit the aircraft,” he said.

“One customer refused to do that after we had explained the situation and apologized and let that customer know what we were gonna do on his behalf to get that customer to where he needed to be. He still refused, at which point we had to involve the Chicago Police Department.”

Footage of the incident showed the man being thrown against an armrest by security and dragged as one woman screamed, “Oh my God! Look at what you did to him.”

Audra Bridges, who shot the footage, told the Courier-Journal that the passenger seemed disoriented when he returned and had a bloody face. She said a medical crew came on the plane to treat the man.

“They randomly selected people to kick off so their standby crew could have a seat,” Audra wrote alongside the video. “This man is a doctor and has to be at the hospital in the morning. He did not want to get off. We are all shaky and so disgusted.”

The man was reportedly chosen at random to give up his seat. He was injured so badly he had to receive medical attention, Bridges said. The entire ordeal delayed the flight for at least two hours.

“We almost felt like we were being taken hostage,” Bridges said. “We were stuck here. You can’t do anything as a traveler. You’re relying on the airline.”

Bridges told the AP that the passengers were so angry as a result of the incident that half of them left before United employees made everyone leave the plane, announcing that they had to “tidy up” — the man was removed again.

The flight ultimately took off with the man on board, the AP reports.

It is common for airlines to encourage people to give up their seats in the event of an overbooked flight, according to the AP. In fact, United forced 3,765 people off of oversold flights in 2016.

In this instance, passengers were offered $400 and a hotel stay to give up their seats to the United employees heading to Louisville for a flight, Audra, told the Courier-Journal. When no one volunteered, the offer was increased to $800.