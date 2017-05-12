People

Human Interest

United Flight Delayed After Scorpion Was Allegedly Found on Passenger

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

A United Airlines flight was delayed Thursday after reports that a scorpion had crawled from a passenger’s clothes.

KTLA 5 reports United Flight 1035 from Houston to Quito, Ecuador, was delayed for over three hours as customers were directed to a different plane before taking off.

Daniel Dueñas, a passenger, tweeted, “The captain of my flight just told us it’s a scorpion on the plane???!!!!! Good job United!”

In a statement to KPRC2, the airline said no one was stung or injured.

“Houston to Quito flight 1035 returned to the gate after a scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing,” the statement read. “Paramedics at the gate immediately examined the customer and determined that he had not been stung. The customer declined further medical treatment and, as a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged. We provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the delay and the flight, with the customer aboard, has departed for Quito.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘I Am Not Going!” New Footage Shows United Airlines Passenger and Police Arguing Before He’s Dragged Off Plane

 

This is the latest in a series of incidents for United Airlines. In April, a United passenger was stung by a scorpion, according to The Washington Post. Later that month, a Mexican man was accused of trafficking his own child on a United Airlines flight.

United Airlines also made headlines in early April after aggressively dragging a passenger off their plane after they wouldn’t volunteer their seat on an overbooked flight.

The passenger and the airline reached a confidential settlement.