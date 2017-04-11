Kentucky Doctor Dragged from United Airlines Flight Says ‘Everything’ Is Injured — as CEO Issues New Statement

The Kentucky doctor who was dragged from a United Airlines flight on Sunday is speaking out as he recovers at a Chicago hospital.

Dr. David Dao, 69, said he is not doing well after the headline-making incident, telling WLKY that “everything” is injured.

Dao was violently removed from the aircraft at O’Hare International Airport after he refused to volunteer to give up his seat on an overbooked flight.

Passengers were offered up to $1000 to leave the flight and make room for United employees who needed the spots. When no one volunteered, United followed Department of Transportation procedures and randomly chose four customers to exit the aircraft.

While three others left, Dao, claiming to be a doctor, refused — saying he had patients he needed to see in Louisville. Chicago police were then brought in to forcibly remove him.

The horrifying footage quickly drew the ire of the Twittersphere and United Airlines has been the focus of the Internet’s fury since.

Now, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has promised that the company will “do better.”

“The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment,” Munoz said in the statement. “I share all of those sentiments, and above all: my deepest apologies for what happened.”

UNITED CEO: "I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right." pic.twitter.com/XhFDqoekKR — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 11, 2017

He added: “Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard,” Munoz continued. “No one should ever be mistreated this way.”

In an email to employees on Monday, the United Airlines CEO faulted Dao for being “disruptive and belligerent.”

Now, the CEO seems to be backtracking in his most recent declaration, stating, “I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”

Munoz promised a “thorough review” of the incident, including the actions of Chicago Aviation officers.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in Tuesday’s briefing that he is “sure” Donald Trump has seen the headline-making footage.

“I don’t think anyone looks at that video and isn’t a little disturbed that another human being is treated that way,” Spicer said.