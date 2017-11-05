United Airlines Flight Turns Around After Passenger ‘Initiated an Altercation’ with Flight Crew

A United Airlines flight heading to Washington, D.C. from Beijing was turned around during the flight after an altercation occurred between a passenger and a member of the flight crew, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Associated Press reported that the flight took off from Beijing Capital International Airport at 7 p.m. on Friday and landed at the same airport just over three hours later.

In an email, United Airline’s director of corporate communications Frank Benenati told PEOPLE that the flight “returned to Beijing after a customer initiated an altercation with a member of the flight crew, causing a safety concern.”

Benenati added that “law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate” where the passenger “voluntarily deplaned without incident.”

Additionally, he said that the rest of the flight’s passengers were given hotel accommodations, meal vouchers, and were rebooked on a flight departing the next day.

This is hardly the first time there’s been drama surrounding a United Airlines flight this year.

United has made headlines recently for multiple incidents on their planes, including when 69-year-old David Dao was dragged from a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in April, and when a middle school teacher from Hawaii was forced to hold her toddler for an entire flight after the airline gave her son’s seat to a standby passenger.

And in late June, a mother came forward about how her four-month-old son went limp when they were stuck in a sweltering United Airlines plane while their flight was delayed.