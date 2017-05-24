United Airlines Flight Evacuated in New Jersey After Engine Fire Erupts

United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark, NJ to San Francisco, CA, was evacuated after an engine fire was spotted by the airport’s tower.
According to CNN, the evacuation took place in Newark Liberty International Airport’s tarmac Tuesday night. Five people suffered minor injuries, according to a tweet by the airport.
The airport’s tower noticed what seemed like flames in one of the plane’s engines as it was taxiing on the runway.
The flight crew issued the plane’s slide chutes and evacuated passengers, while emergency response teams came to the scene to treat injuries, the Associated Press reports.
A passenger on the flight posted a video of emergency vehicles surrounding the plane on Twitter.
The airport was temporarily closed, but reopened about two hours later, according to CBS New York.