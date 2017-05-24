United Airlines Flight Evacuated in New Jersey After Engine Fire Erupts

United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark, NJ to San Francisco, CA, was evacuated after an engine fire was spotted by the airport’s tower.

According to CNN, the evacuation took place in Newark Liberty International Airport’s tarmac Tuesday night. Five people suffered minor injuries, according to a tweet by the airport.

#EWR has reopened after earlier incident of plane with apparent engine fire. Reports of 5 minor injuries. Expect delays remainder of night. — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) May 24, 2017

The airport’s tower noticed what seemed like flames in one of the plane’s engines as it was taxiing on the runway.

The flight crew issued the plane’s slide chutes and evacuated passengers, while emergency response teams came to the scene to treat injuries, the Associated Press reports.

Just had to evacuate my @united flight using the slide and everything @EWRairport pic.twitter.com/0YhAAPeoFF — Lo Toney (@lo_toney) May 24, 2017

A passenger on the flight posted a video of emergency vehicles surrounding the plane on Twitter.

The airport was temporarily closed, but reopened about two hours later, according to CBS New York.