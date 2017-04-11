Twitter Isn’t Buying United Airlines’ Apology for Having to ‘Re-Accommodate’ Passenger

United Airlines found themselves the focus of the Internet’s fury on Monday when horrifying footage was posted of a bloodied passenger being dragged off one of their planes. And the company’s response didn’t seem to help things.

An unnamed passenger was violently removed from an aircraft at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday, after he refused to volunteer to give up his seat on an overbooked flight.

Passengers were offered up to $1000 to leave the flight and make room for United employees who needed the spots. When no one volunteered, United followed Department of Transportation procedures and randomly chose four customers to exit the aircraft.

While three others left, one man claiming to be a doctor refused — saying he had patients he needed to see in Louisville. Chicago police were then brought in to forcibly remove him.

In an statement posted to United’s Twitter account on Monday, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz explained why the passenger was removed.

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United,” CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement. “I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

Munoz may have hoped that would smooth things over. But his words seems to only fuel the Internet’s fire – many users taking to Twitter and sharing memes imagining what United really means when they say they want to “re-accommodate” someone.

CEO of @United says "I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers." pic.twitter.com/5R38GAGr9c — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 10, 2017

Thank you for attempting to fly #United, please hold still while I "re-accommodate" you… pic.twitter.com/g0EyCB7EQT — Chuck Wood 🛂 (@ChuckingHell) April 10, 2017

When @United needs your seat because your flight is overbooked pic.twitter.com/UWANTG1aUE — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 10, 2017

United Airlines is pleased to announce new seating on all domestic flights- in addition to United First and Economy Plus we introduce…. pic.twitter.com/KQjPClU2d2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2017

Breaking: #United CEO is seen walking with a friend on the beach. @united pic.twitter.com/ock01bM64o — Saucy Seesaw (@ShomahKhoobi) April 11, 2017

We hope you enjoyed your flight, come back soon! #United pic.twitter.com/cQqsbVak0i — Winston (@Chubbbbbbbs) April 10, 2017

Sorry, we've over booked this flight. Please allow us to re-accommodate you. @United pic.twitter.com/5pA6tYekGo — Adam 🌲 (@awnowlin) April 10, 2017

Of course, there were Hunger Games references.

When @United is overbooked and "asks" for volunteers pic.twitter.com/gYO1w59mNI — Marilyn Thomas (@MonkeyMarilyn) April 10, 2017

And a fake slogan for Southwest airlines.

But perhaps the best response came from Merriam-Webster — who tweeted out the definition of the word “Volunteer” and prompted a whole slew of hilarious responses themselves.

📈'Volunteer' means “someone who does something without being forced to do it.” https://t.co/qNAcMyplhZ — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 11, 2017

@MerriamWebster @united You done messed up when the dictionary starts throwing shade around. Prepare for re-accommodation. — NetNinja (@vNetNinja) April 11, 2017

In an email to employees on Monday, Munoz faulted the passenger who was forcibly removed and dragged from an overbooked flight for being “disruptive and belligerent.”

“This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help,” CEO Oscar Munoz said in email to employees, reported by CNBC. “Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this. While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you.”

In recounting the sequence of events, Munoz told employees that the passenger “refused” to deplane and “became more and more disruptive and belligerent” and faulted him for “running back onto the aircraft in defiance of both our crew and security officials.”

One of the officers involved in the incident was placed on leave Monday.

“Treating our customers and each other with respect and dignity is at the core of who we are, and we must always remember this no matter how challenging the situation,” Munoz added in his email to employees.