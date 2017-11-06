UNICEF’s Caryl Stern on the ‘Magnificent’ Moment Pink Sang A Cappella to a Little Girl in Haiti: ‘I Cried’

Talking with 12-year-old girls in a Darfur refugee camp, Caryl Stern was reminded once again how much common ground children around the world share.

“The girls asked me who my first boyfriend was, and all about our dating rules,” says the President and CEO of UNICEF USA. “They were little girls. They talk about everything that little girls in America talk about.”

Stern, 60, one of PEOPLE’s 25 Women Changing the World, joins Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, famed primatologist Jane Goodall and Grammy winner Pink, among others, as voices fighting to make a difference.

“Caryl is tireless — she is 50 humans inside of one body,” says a UNICEF ambassador Pink, who traveled to Haiti with Stern in 2015 and is currently partnering with her on the group’s Kid Power campaign. Using the UNICEF Kid Power band or the app, kids can unlock packets of Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to support severely malnourished children around the world, just by getting active themselves.

As she travels the globe fighting for the future of 50 million refugee children, Stern believes each person can make a difference.

It’s a lesson she learned early on from her mother, Manuela Stern, 84, who came to the U.S. as a child refugee to escape the Nazis after they invaded Austria. “She was put on a boat with her 4-year-old brother. Their parents did not come with them, and this was the only way they could ensure their safety. They came with a woman whom they never saw again,” says Stern. “One woman saved her life, and she said that we could be that person for someone else.”

That resolve propels the mom of three (and grandmother to two) in her UNICEF work. “Every day, 15,000 chidren under the age of 5 die of causes we know how prevent, like tetanus, malaria, the measles,” says Stern. “We have to bring that number down. We’ve halved it from 30,000 children dying every day, but we have to bring that number down to zero. If you’re the mom of one of those children, even one is too many.”

She praises her fellow honoree Pink: “She’s a mom and that comes through everything that she does.”

During their visit to Haiti, she recalls a three-year-old girl who told Pink: “I like to sing.”

“She really didn’t know who Pink was,” says Stern. “And Pink said to her, ‘So, sing me something.’ The little girl sang her song in Creole and and then the little girl said to Pink, ‘Do you like to sing?’ And, of course, we all laughed. And she said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘Well, then sing me a song.’ And the middle of this really difficult place, Pink sang “You Are My Sunshine,” a cappella, and I will tell you it was so magnificent. I cried. This little girl’s face just beamed when she heard the beauty of Pink’s voice and the sincerity with which she sang it and, in that moment, I knew that this was not your everyday ambassador for a charity. This was someone for whom this was just so real.”

And like Pink, being a mom informs Stern’s work at UNICEF. “I see the faces of my own children on every child that I interact with,” she says. “I not only see the child who is hungry but I see the mom who has to make the choice when she only has enough food for one and she has three sitting at the table.”