UNICEF Kid Power Month 2017: How Getting Active Can Help Save Lives

UNICEF is working to unleash kids’ inner heroes this month — one step at a time.

On Saturday, the organization hosted a fun-filled day of games and entertainment in Los Angeles to encourage kids and families to get active and save lives with their UNICEF Kid Power Initiative.

With the initiative, kids can unlock packets of Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF) packets to support severely malnourished children around the world, just by getting active themselves.

At the event, guests were treated to yoga, dance classes and a Star Wars photo-op to celebrate the fact that the UNICEF Kid Power School Program in Los Angeles has unlocked more than 250,000 packets of RUTF — and even Descendants star Sofia Carson joined in on the fun.

“I am so thrilled to be here. Growing up, I’ve always admired UNICEF and their incredible efforts,” Carson said at the event. “To be a part of this amazing event that emphasizes and celebrates kids is so beautiful and I feel so honored.”

May is UNICEF Kid Power Month, and the ultimate goal is for kids and families around the nation to use their daily activities to unlock one million packets of RUTF. The initiative was created to tackle the global challenge that 1 in 4 kids around the world is malnourished, while only 1 in 4 American kids is getting enough physical activity.

To get involved, simply download the UNICEF Kid Power App from the App Store or buy a UNICEF Kid Power Band. Every time you get active, you help bring food one step closer to those in need.

For more information, visit www.unicefkidpower.org