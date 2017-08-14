Human Interest
Couple Celebrates Engagement with Underwater Mermaid Photo Shoot — See the Stunning Pics!
This guy made his mermaid-obsessed girlfriend’s dreams come true
By Rose Minutaglio•@RoseMinutaglio
Posted on
More
1 of 7
THE HAPPY COUPLE
Meet Eric Martinez and his mermaid-obsessed fiancée, Cammy Rynae Cuoco.
The couple recently got engaged, and Martinez decided to surprise his love with a very special photography session, post-proposal. The result? An amazing series of underwater pictures with Cuoco dressed as a mermaid!
2 of 7
THE PROPOSAL
First, Martinez took Cuoco to a cave near Riviera Maya in Mexico, where he got down on one knee and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him. Photographer Polly Dawson of Del Sol Photography captured the intimate moment.
"The cenote with the rays of light entering is the definition of an epic proposal location," Dawson wrote on Del Sol Photography's website. "We walked into the jungle taking pictures and entered the amazing cave; it's so quiet and calm and has a really special atmosphere."
3 of 7
UNDER THE SEA
After the proposal (she said yes!), the couple got to play underwater dress up.
“I’d hoped Eric would propose in Mexico but never did I think he would go to such great lengths to make it so magical for me," Cuoco shared on Dawson's website. "I was just literally in awe."
4 of 7
LOVE UNDERWATER
She continued: "Of course every little girl dreams of being a princess, but my favorite was always Ariel. Of course she ends up marrying her prince — Eric! How perfect is that!"
5 of 7
THAT RING
It's a ring pop!
"The final touch was the Ring Pop that Eric brought with him for the mermaid proposal," Dawson wrote on her site. "We needed a big Disney-princess-style ring prop that would show up well in the underwater proposal photos."
6 of 7
THOSE SCALES, THOUGH!
"I made the mermaid tail specially for Cammy and the fabric was this amazing scaly sequin," Dawson wrote on her site. "I started softening the line between the tail and her skin and just went with it – then her bikini was in the way so bye bye bikini and hello mermaid scales – I really love the final effect!"
7 of 7
HAPPILY EVER AFTER
Next up, a mermaid-themed wedding? We're sure hoping so!