Couple Celebrates Engagement with Underwater Mermaid Photo Shoot — See the Stunning Pics!

THE PROPOSAL

First, Martinez took Cuoco to a cave near Riviera Maya in Mexico, where he got down on one knee and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him. Photographer Polly Dawson of Del Sol Photography captured the intimate moment.

"The cenote with the rays of light entering is the definition of an epic proposal location," Dawson wrote on Del Sol Photography's website. "We walked into the jungle taking pictures and entered the amazing cave; it's so quiet and calm and has a really special atmosphere."